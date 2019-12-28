Global  

BBC’s new Dracula is ‘bi-homicidal’ not bisexual. Yes, really

PinkNews Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
As countless viewers prepare to tune into BBC One on New Year’s Day to watch Dracula, PinkNews just wanted to run a short public service announcement that the count is not bisexual. He is, according to the series’ co-writer Steven Moffat, “bi-homicidal”. Imagine how tired we are. ‘Dracula has...
Dracula Season 1

Dracula Season 1 Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis:From the makers of Sherlock, the Count Dracula legend transforms with new tales. Claes Bang stars as Dracula in this brand-new series inspired by Bram..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:59Published

AuthorOfNebulae

Molly McDade @JamesTheo I’m more angry because I know Moffat’s game and no he isn’t going to make him gay and this is just to ge… https://t.co/qfaIl9SIme 3 hours ago

AuthorOfNebulae

Molly McDade Before anyone gets their hopes up for any LGBT+ rep in #Dracula https://t.co/nicJdx7kmZ 3 hours ago

AuthorOfNebulae

Molly McDade @blackpink_r0sie Moffat has a history of setting up potential gay characters and completely crushing any hopes, whi… https://t.co/TIApSmv0OM 3 hours ago

ByrningBunny

Just a Democratic savage RT @PinkNews: BBC’s new Dracula is ‘bi-homicidal’ not bisexual. Yes, really https://t.co/UNJ5c1i2gs 4 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews BBC’s new Dracula is ‘bi-homicidal’ not bisexual. Yes, really https://t.co/UNJ5c1i2gs 5 hours ago

DavidCooro1

David Barrios RT @PinkNews: BBC’s new Dracula is ‘bi-homicidal’ not bisexual. Yes, really https://t.co/UNJ5c10roU 19 hours ago

PinkNews

PinkNews BBC’s new Dracula is ‘bi-homicidal’ not bisexual. Yes, really https://t.co/UNJ5c10roU 19 hours ago

Foxmental_X

McG 🏳️‍🌈 ✊🏽 🇺🇲 #PeteForAmerica BBC’s new Dracula is ‘bi-homicidal’ not bisexual. Yes, really https://t.co/OSuBxF3c4y 1 day ago

