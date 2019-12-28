Global  

Partick Thistle aim to 'build on Colin Weir legacy' after EuroMillions winner's death

BBC News Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Chief executive Gerry Britton says it is too early to consider the impact owner Colin Weir's death will have on Partick Thistle but aims "to make him proud".
News video: £161 million EuroMillions winner from Scotland dies after short illness

£161 million EuroMillions winner from Scotland dies after short illness 00:36

 The winner of one of the UK's biggest Euromillions jackpots has died after a short illness. Colin Weir and wife Chris, from Largs in North Ayrshire, claimed the £161 million prize in 2011.

Colin Weir: £161m Euromillions winner dies aged 71

Mr Weir, who won the then-record jackpot along with his wife Chris in 2011, dies after a short illness.
BBC Sport

£161m Euromillions winner Colin Weir dies aged 71

Mr Weir, who won the then-record jackpot along with his wife Chris in 2011, dies after a short illness.
BBC News Also reported by •Daily Record

joelpfc1

joel pfc RT @BBCSport: Colin Weir, the man who bought Partick Thistle after winning the Euromillions has died aged 71. The club said they will "bui… 3 minutes ago

BBCSportsound

BBC Sportsound Gerry Britton says Partick Thistle will "build on" the legacy left by Colin Weir after the death of the club owner. https://t.co/FJ5W9Kq6Kz 4 minutes ago

footballbbc_com

football-bbc Partick Thistle aim to ‘build on Colin Weir legacy’ after EuroMillions winner’s death https://t.co/y2Rm9Fd37u https://t.co/6HoALyFySy 4 minutes ago

BBCSport

BBC Sport Colin Weir, the man who bought Partick Thistle after winning the Euromillions has died aged 71. The club said they… https://t.co/YPeLp2MZkn 7 minutes ago

bbcfoot

BBC Football News Partick Thistle aim to 'build on Colin Weir legacy' after EuroMillions winner's death: https://t.co/3cgY38BKIo 16 minutes ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 MyAmigo #LetsGoWTO Partick Thistle aim to 'build on Colin Weir legacy' after EuroMillions winner's death https://t.co/KCHffyBqxw… https://t.co/4XVYU6Sp6u 18 minutes ago

