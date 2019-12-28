Global  

Dozens attend sombre vigil to mourn trans woman Yahira Nesby, brutally murdered in New York City

PinkNews Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
On an warm December evening, the sidewalks of a New York City avenue were softly lit by countless tea lights, illuminating photographs of a 33-year-old trans woman. Her name was Yahira Nesby, whose name was plastered onto placards and signs printed with ‘rest in power’ and ‘never forgotten’. Around...
