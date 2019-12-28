Dozens attend sombre vigil to mourn trans woman Yahira Nesby, brutally murdered in New York City
Saturday, 28 December 2019 () On an warm December evening, the sidewalks of a New York City avenue were softly lit by countless tea lights, illuminating photographs of a 33-year-old trans woman. Her name was Yahira Nesby, whose name was plastered onto placards and signs printed with ‘rest in power’ and ‘never forgotten’. Around...
