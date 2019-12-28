Global  

Lotto results live: Winning National Lottery and Thunderball numbers for Saturday December 28

Hull Daily Mail Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Saturday's winning £3.
News video: Single father wins £1m on online scratchcard

Single father wins £1m on online scratchcard 00:45

 A single father and chef who won £1 million on an online scratchcard said the win will change his life completely - but he still turned up for his Christmas shift at work. Didzis Pirags, 36, was on his lunch break at the Hungry Horse pub in Broughton, Preston, on Saturday when he decided to spend...

