Celtic v Rangers: Connor Goldson hopes to quieten Celtic Park after 'horrible' loss

BBC News Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Centre-half Connor Goldson aims to use a packed Celtic Park to turn the tables on Rangers' city rivals after "my worst day in football".
Recent related videos from verified sources

Managers react after Celtic clinch Betfred Cup final [Video]Managers react after Celtic clinch Betfred Cup final

Celtic manager Neil Lennon and his Rangers counterpart Steven Gerrard react after Lennon's side won the final of the Betfred Cup 1-0 at Hampden Park. Defender Christopher Jullien knocked in a Ryan..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

'Celtic, Rangers title race great for Scotland' [Video]'Celtic, Rangers title race great for Scotland'

This season's title race between Celtic and Rangers is great for Scottish football, according to former Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rangers star Connor Goldson raves about Odsonne Edouard but vows to avoid Celtic striker 'obsession'

Rangers star Connor Goldson raves about Odsonne Edouard but vows to avoid Celtic striker 'obsession'Goldson has spoken of his respect for rival Edouard as he bids to put the shackles on the French striker.
Daily Record

Rangers expected lineup vs Celtic for Old Firm derby

Rangers expected lineup vs Celtic for Old Firm derbyRangers face Celtic in the Old Firm derby at Celtic Park this afternoon - but who will be in Steven Gerrard’s starting line-up?
Daily Star

