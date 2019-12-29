Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Celebrating New Year

Express and Star Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Happy New Year, Bonne année, Feliz año nuevo, Szczesliwego Nowego Roku . . . however you say it, we will soon be ringing in the new year and wondering what 2020 will bring. While we’re all dancing the night away at a party or watching Jools Holland’s Annual Hootenanny on TV, how does the rest of the world celebrate? We take a look at how New Year is marked around the globe . . .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published < > Embed
News video: New Year’s Eve deadliest holiday for drivers

New Year’s Eve deadliest holiday for drivers 01:43

 New Year's Eve is known to be the deadliest holiday for drivers. First responders plan to be on high alert for drunk drivers Tuesday night, and are asking you to do your part to keep roads safe.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Aries | Annual horoscope | Horoscope of Aries 2020 । 2020 Tarot Card PREDICTION |Oneindia News [Video]Aries | Annual horoscope | Horoscope of Aries 2020 । 2020 Tarot Card PREDICTION |Oneindia News

There is enthusiasm among people to know the horoscope for the year 2020. Everyone wants to know how the year will be for him. The schemes which have been left out will be completed in the new year or..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:48Published

Taurus | Annual horoscope | Horoscope of Taurus 2020 । 2020 Tarot Card PREDICTION |Oneindia News [Video]Taurus | Annual horoscope | Horoscope of Taurus 2020 । 2020 Tarot Card PREDICTION |Oneindia News

There is enthusiasm among people to know the horoscope for the year 2020. Everyone wants to know how the year will be for him. The schemes which have been left out will be completed in the new year or..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New Year's Eve celebration in NYC will be "the safest place on Earth," NYPD says

Police in New York City have tightened security after a recent string of attacks against Jews. Officials say they can handle that and New Year’s Eve security,...
CBS News Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

New Year 2020 horoscope: Find out what the year has in store for you

Year 2020 is one of the most fascinating years from Astrology perspective. This year will be exciting and challenging depending upon how we act and react to...
Zee News Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MeteorologistWH

Will Hatheway Here are five New Year's Eve forecasts from around the world to help you plan for your celebrating tonight:… https://t.co/dhilZfNjFV 3 seconds ago

catchVifyoucan

V. RT @dcmadness202: As someone who was in a major car accident earlier this year caused by a drunk driver, I implore everyone celebrating ton… 3 seconds ago

stefan_collett

Stefan Collett RT @JamesTurnerYT: Oh my first tweet of 2020 was an auto one 😂 Happy new year to those of you already celebrating! Just ticked over here 🎉 3 seconds ago

NWFitness2011

NW Fitness Last session of an excellent year! 🏋🏼‍♂️ Day off tomorrow to rest from an evening of celebrating NYE and then star… https://t.co/6OKdf7UaPU 4 seconds ago

AVforYou

AV for You Celebrating one more review before the end of the year. We love providing Audio Visual support at large multi day… https://t.co/zVvffbvtgA 4 seconds ago

JoWienstroer

Jo Wienstroer RT @EU_Commission: Celebrating tonight in another EU country? Your data, calls & SMS will cost the same as you pay at home. ✨ There's no ex… 5 seconds ago

jonginscogi_yum

𝕊ℍÁ𝕄Ì- ʏᴇᴀʜ ꜱʜᴇ ᴋɴᴏᴡꜱ 💅❤️ RT @_sehunarmour: Everyone celebrating new year: 🎉🎊😊😍☺️😉😋 EXO x EXOL: https://t.co/RS3BJe4xQG 6 seconds ago

khichadi_

sad khichadi RT @1sInto2s: I am just jealous of New Zealand. They beat us in the world cup semi finals and now they are celebrating new year 4 hrs befor… 6 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.