Celtic vs Rangers LIVE score and goal updates from vital Premiership clash at Parkhead

Daily Record Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Celtic vs Rangers LIVE score and goal updates from vital Premiership clash at ParkheadIt's the final match day before the winter break and it's a massive game for both Celtic and Rangers in Glasgow's East End.
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Gerrard: Morelos can break Celtic duck

Gerrard: Morelos can break Celtic duck 01:02

 Rangers boss Steven Gerrard backs Alfredo Morelos to break his Old Firm scoring duck against Celtic at Parkhead in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Celtic, Rangers battle tighter than ever [Video]Celtic, Rangers battle tighter than ever

Former player Craig Beattie thinks this season’s Premiership title race could go to the wire as he sees neither Celtic nor Rangers dropping points against other sides.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:51Published

Is Steven Gerrard The Man To Stop Celtic? [Video]Is Steven Gerrard The Man To Stop Celtic?

After seven years of turmoil on and off the pitch, Rangers go into the new 2018/19 campaign with a blockbuster managerial appointment. Steven Gerrard enters the hot seat with little experience..

Credit: Copa90     Duration: 08:19Published


