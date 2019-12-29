Saturday night Lottery jackpot not won - so £5.1 million prize rolls over to midweek
Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Numbers for the Lotto draw were 55, 41, 2, 12, 1, 23 with bonus ball 9 and one ticket holder matching five numbers and bonus for £1 million prize.
