Mum found she had cancer after watching Love Island star's video Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Sally Nyland, of Derby, discovered she had life-threatening condition after watching footage of former Love Island winner Jack Fincham talking about new cancer campaign. Sally Nyland, of Derby, discovered she had life-threatening condition after watching footage of former Love Island winner Jack Fincham talking about new cancer campaign. 👓 View full article

