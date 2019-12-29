BBC Local News: Berkshire -- Critics say building 4,000 homes on green belt land will damage wildlife and increase congestion.

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Green belt needed for housing shortage A planning review has found the Black Country's cherished green belt will need to make way for almost 27,000 new homes.

Express and Star 1 week ago





Tweets about this Jeremy Leaf & Co. BBC News - Bracknell green belt homes: Thousands sign petition https://t.co/ifk72OZt1h 1 week ago Penny Morgan BBC News - Bracknell green belt homes: Thousands sign petition https://t.co/kqno4EEhb3 1 week ago Kilroy Was here BBC News - Bracknell green belt homes: Thousands sign petition https://t.co/X9aoDsPBsR 1 week ago BerkshireUK Berkshire News: Bracknell green belt homes: Thousands sign petition https://t.co/Nc3yHGQ9r3 1 week ago