Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Dynes wedi marw mewn gwrthdrawiad ar yr A5 yn Sir Conwy

BBC News Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Heddlu Gogledd Cymru yn dweud bod gyrrwr Toyota RAV4 arian wedi marw mewn gwrthdrawiad ym Mhentrefoelas nos Sadwrn.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Dyn 48 oed yn marw mewn gwrthdrawiad ar yr A465

Apêl heddlu wedi i ddyn farw mewn gwrthdrawiad rhwng dau gar yn ardal Castell-nedd ar ddiwrnod Nadolig.
BBC News

Menyw 84 oed o Aberdâr wedi marw mewn gwrthdrawiad

Dyn 25 oed wedi cael ei arestio yn dilyn marwolaeth menyw oedrannus mewn gwrthdrawiad yn Hirwaun ddydd Gwener.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.