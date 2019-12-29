Dynes wedi marw mewn gwrthdrawiad ar yr A5 yn Sir Conwy



Recent related news from verified sources Dyn 48 oed yn marw mewn gwrthdrawiad ar yr A465 Apêl heddlu wedi i ddyn farw mewn gwrthdrawiad rhwng dau gar yn ardal Castell-nedd ar ddiwrnod Nadolig.

Menyw 84 oed o Aberdâr wedi marw mewn gwrthdrawiad Dyn 25 oed wedi cael ei arestio yn dilyn marwolaeth menyw oedrannus mewn gwrthdrawiad yn Hirwaun ddydd Gwener.

