Anti-Semitic graffiti daubed on London synagogue during Hanukkah

BBC News Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
The vandalism during Hanukkah is being treated as a "racially motivated hate crime", police say.
News video: Anti-Semitic graffiti removed from buildings in London

Anti-Semitic graffiti removed from buildings in London 01:01

 A synagogue and several shops in north London have been daubed with anti-Semitic graffiti during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. The Jewish holy symbol alongside the numbers “9 11” were spray-painted in red and purple on several premises in the Hampstead and Belsize Park area, including South...

Anti-Semitic graffiti daubed on London shops and cafes

The vandalism during Hanukkah is being treated as a "racially motivated hate crime", police say.
BBC News

Anti-Semitic graffiti scrawled on synagogue, shops in London

Incident comes just several hours after five people were stabbed in an attack on a rabbi's house in New York while they celebrated Hanukkah
Haaretz


