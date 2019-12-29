Bake Off star Paul Hollywood confirms relationship with Melissa Spalding after months of speculation Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 46 minutes ago )

The Great British Bake Off star is lucky in love again after falling for a pub landlady near his country home. The Great British Bake Off star is lucky in love again after falling for a pub landlady near his country home. 👓 View full article

0

