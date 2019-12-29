Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bake Off star Paul Hollywood confirms relationship with Melissa Spalding after months of speculation

Thanet Gazette Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Bake Off star Paul Hollywood confirms relationship with Melissa Spalding after months of speculationThe Great British Bake Off star is lucky in love again after falling for a pub landlady near his country home.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fullpint

fullpint Bake Off star Paul Hollywood confirms he IS dating his local pub landlady Melissa Spalding https://t.co/2sSM1842lH 7 hours ago

15MinuteNewsEnt

Entertainment News Bake Off star Paul Hollywood confirms he IS dating his local pub landlady Melissa Spalding https://t.co/8jP4XTNx3y #Gossip 10 hours ago

I_News_N

News MiM Bake Off star Paul Hollywood confirms he's dating his native pub ... #News #Breaking_News #Breaking #Latest... https://t.co/3ReWwCdZj5 14 hours ago

VRALIAM

V/RAL Typical girl case.. #pathetic #golddiggers Paul Hollywood's ex Summer Monteys-Fullam strips to Xmas lingerie aft… https://t.co/w8guLBh53q 2 days ago

Simplenewsuk

SimpleNews.co.uk Paul Hollywood: ‘Courts less drama’ Bake Off star’s pal speaks out on new girlfriend https://t.co/rzUDZNrLKa 3 days ago

Mike_Empirelpm

Michael .E🔑🏠 Paul Hollywood makes rude jibe about former Bake Off co star Mary Berry's wealth - Mirror Online https://t.co/4IEvveYdDm #PropertyNews 3 days ago

TodayHeadline42

#todayheadline Paul Hollywood health latest: Great British Bake Off star’s OCD battle – the symptoms https://t.co/BkgZrY8Kr7 https://t.co/sG0ZweIeGt 3 days ago

newslanes

Newslanes Paul Hollywood health: Great British Bake Off star’s secret battle – the symptoms https://t.co/ffMVZHtaFf https://t.co/uu7AIp09Js 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.