A ‘homophobic’ WWE wrestler used to allegedly star in gay adult films

PinkNews Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans have uncovered that a wrestler once fined $10,000 for a slew of homophobic comments allegedly used to star in gay porn. Lars Sullivan, now off-stage as Dylan Miley, also reportedly has a third name under his belt, that of ‘Mitch Bennett’. Some eagle-eyed reddit users...
