What Celtic vs Rangers pundits said as Kris Boyd describes clash as 'men against boys'

Daily Record Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
What Celtic vs Rangers pundits said as Kris Boyd describes clash as 'men against boys'Kris Boyd, Kris Commons, Neil McCann and Pat Bonner were the pundits for this one and they certainly didn't hold back on their views.
'Morelos must move on from misses' [Video]'Morelos must move on from misses'

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd says Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos put his missed chances in Sunday's 1-0 League Cup final defeat to Celtic behind him when they return to action in the Europa..

Old Firm derby: Kris Boyd rages at ‘shocking decision’ during Celtic vs Rangers

Kris Boyd was left raging at Celtic’s equalising goal against Rangers in Sunday’s Old Firm derby. In a frantic first half, the Gers led through Ryan Kent’s...
talkSPORT


