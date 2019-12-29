Y Bencampwriaeth: Abertawe 0-0 Barnsley Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

Gêm gyfartal ddi-sgôr rhwng Abertawe a Barnsley yn Stadiwm Liberty, er i'r ddau dîm cael digon o gyfleoedd. 👓 View full article

