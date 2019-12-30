Global  

Steven Gerrard brings Rangers a new dawn as Celtic and Scott Brown are left bewildered - Keith Jackson

Daily Record Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Steven Gerrard brings Rangers a new dawn as Celtic and Scott Brown are left bewildered - Keith JacksonKeith believes the Ibrox boss has made his players believe that anything might now be possible.
