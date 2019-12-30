Knifepoint would-be robber trapped after petrified victim recognises his Happy Mondays jumper Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

Ian Wadsworth, 44, threatened a woman with a knife in a Scunthorpe underpass and was recognised by her 15 days later. Ian Wadsworth, 44, threatened a woman with a knife in a Scunthorpe underpass and was recognised by her 15 days later. 👓 View full article

