Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Peter Kay breaks Twitter silence after Channel 5 documentary following tour being cancelled

Tamworth Herald Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Peter Kay breaks Twitter silence after Channel 5 documentary following tour being cancelledThe comedian posted a rare message on Twitter to tell fans that he was not involved in the making of Peter Kay Comedy Genius: In His Own Words, which is set to be shown at 9pm tonight.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Peter Kay breaks Twitter silence to slam Channel 5 documentary

Peter Kay breaks Twitter silence to slam Channel 5 documentaryThe comedian posted a rare message on Twitter ahead of tonight's show Peter Kay Comedy Genius: In His Own Words.
Daily Record

Peter Kay breaks silence to denounce 'incredibly misleading' Channel 5 documentary

It's been an extremely quiet year for the comedian
Independent


Tweets about this

thedailywake

DAILY WAKE® 🇺🇸 Peter Kay breaks silence to denounce ‘incredibly misleading’ Channel 5 documentary https://t.co/QJE7ya2pyJ https://t.co/WsqEYOMA1R 12 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Peter Kay breaks silence to denounce 'incredibly misleading' Channel 5 documentary https://t.co/01o4j3fBOF 26 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent Peter Kay breaks silence to denounce 'incredibly misleading' Channel 5 documentary https://t.co/DqHhs6soAv 34 minutes ago

IndyArts

Independent Arts RT @TheIndyTV: Peter Kay breaks silence to denounce 'incredibly misleading' Channel 5 documentary https://t.co/dKuHc9VzuU 38 minutes ago

TheIndyTV

Independent TV Peter Kay breaks silence to denounce 'incredibly misleading' Channel 5 documentary https://t.co/dKuHc9VzuU 39 minutes ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Peter Kay breaks Twitter silence after Channel 5 documentary following tour being cancelled https://t.co/r3q295PpcB 49 minutes ago

davidlight33

david peter light RT @texsaspost: Peter Kay breaks social media silence to blast Channel 5 documentary https://t.co/TANCzTjhhY https://t.co/oRFmVKKRiQ 6 hours ago

dailystar

Daily Star Peter Kay breaks social media silence to slam 'misleading' Channel 5 documentary https://t.co/sf8TqeoB2Q https://t.co/NGVraLUywu 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.