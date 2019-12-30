Global  

Walthamstow shooting sees two teenagers injured

Essex Chronicle Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Walthamstow shooting sees two teenagers injuredArmed police and paramedics rushed to the scene.
Walthamstow shooting: Two teenagers injured in London attack

Seventeen-year-old boy fighting for life in hospital while 18-year-old man in stable condition
Independent

