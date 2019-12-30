Walthamstow shooting: Two teenagers injured in London attack

Family and friends of Jack Merritt, one of the two victims killed in the London Bridge terror attack, attend his funeral at St Mary's Church, Cambridge, where he studied at university. The stabbing..

How the London Bridge terror attack unfolded Two people were killed and three injured in a terrorist attack near London Bridge on Friday, police have confirmed. The suspect was wrestled to the ground by passersby and shot dead by officers. The.. Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 02:21Published 3 weeks ago