Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Walthamstow shooting: Two teenagers injured in London attack

Independent Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Seventeen-year-old boy fighting for life in hospital while 18-year-old man in stable condition
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Family and friends attend funeral for London Bridge victim Jack Merritt [Video]Family and friends attend funeral for London Bridge victim Jack Merritt

Family and friends of Jack Merritt, one of the two victims killed in the London Bridge terror attack, attend his funeral at St Mary's Church, Cambridge, where he studied at university. The stabbing..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published

How the London Bridge terror attack unfolded [Video]How the London Bridge terror attack unfolded

Two people were killed and three injured in a terrorist attack near London Bridge on Friday, police have confirmed. The suspect was wrestled to the ground by passersby and shot dead by officers. The..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 02:21Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ReformedPsycho

Sean Sullivan Two teenagers injured in Walthamstow shooting https://t.co/HMYTPPV53m https://t.co/fMbKXamvkO 22 minutes ago

BritainisBack1

Britain is Back Two teenagers injured in London shooting. operation trident as usual https://t.co/Y5GAQjZiVU 2 hours ago

TheEnglandMan

Jack 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 RT @LBCNews: Two teenagers have been hospitalised after a shooting and stabbing incident in Walthamstow, north-east London on Sunday night.… 2 hours ago

yazzooguy

Brian James Two teenagers injured in NE London shooting and stabbing and are in hospital no arrests made https://t.co/mAMXjPYaIp 4 hours ago

Arabiandestiny3

karen poole RT @TheWorldnews143: Walthamstow shooting: Two teenagers injured in London attack https://t.co/PvJv3n7YPO https://t.co/p4NdOuUKe3 5 hours ago

UK_News_Plow

UK News Plow Walthamstow shooting: Two teenagers injured in London attack https://t.co/WVtIKOKGgb +1 UKBot #UK #news 5 hours ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Walthamstow shooting: Two teenagers injured in London attack https://t.co/PvJv3n7YPO https://t.co/p4NdOuUKe3 5 hours ago

JohnEdginton

JE RT @Independent: Two teenagers injured in London shooting https://t.co/bghBGyB4bu 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.