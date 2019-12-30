Global  

Teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang rape by Israeli tourists

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
A British teenager has been found guilty of lying about being gang raped in Cyprus.
News video: British teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang-rape

British teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang-rape 01:08

 A British teenager has been found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus. The 19-year-old was convicted of a single count of public mischief at Famagusta District Court in Paralimni on Monday. She claimed she was attacked by up to 12 Israeli tourists in an Ayia Napa hotel on July 17 before...

Cyprus court rules 'gang rape' Briton guilty of lying [Video]Cyprus court rules 'gang rape' Briton guilty of lying

A Cyprus court on Monday found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by Israeli youths six months ago. Sarah Charlton reports.

Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis

The individuals she had accused of assaulting her were not summoned to court because prosecutors considered it a case of public mischief and not rape.

The individuals she had accused of assaulting her were not summoned to court because prosecutors considered it a case of public mischief and not rape.View on euronews

British woman found guilty over false gang rape claim in Cyprus

British woman found guilty over false gang rape claim in Cyprus

The woman has been accused of public mischief by claiming she was attacked by up to 12 Israeli tourists in an Ayia Napa hotel on July 17.
Bristol Post

Cyprus court: British teen guilty of fabricating rape claims

Cyprus court: British teen guilty of fabricating rape claims

PARALIMNI, Cyprus (AP) — A Cyprus court on Monday found a 19 year-old British woman guilty of fabricating claims that she was gang raped by 12 Israeli men.
Seattle Times


