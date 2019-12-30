Teenager found guilty of lying about Cyprus gang rape by Israeli tourists

A British teenager has been found guilty of lying about being gang raped in Cyprus.

Recent related videos from verified sources Cyprus court rules 'gang rape' Briton guilty of lying A Cyprus court on Monday found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by Israeli youths six months ago. Sarah Charlton reports. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:50Published 3 hours ago Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis The individuals she had accused of assaulting her were not summoned to court because prosecutors considered it a case of public mischief and not rape.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:22Published 4 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources British woman found guilty over false gang rape claim in Cyprus The woman has been accused of public mischief by claiming she was attacked by up to 12 Israeli tourists in an Ayia Napa hotel on July 17.

Bristol Post 3 hours ago



Cyprus court: British teen guilty of fabricating rape claims PARALIMNI, Cyprus (AP) — A Cyprus court on Monday found a 19 year-old British woman guilty of fabricating claims that she was gang raped by 12 Israeli men....

Seattle Times 6 hours ago





