Myles Stephenson gets first job after I'm A Celebrity - with fellow campmate on Good Morning Britain

Tamworth Herald Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Myles Stephenson gets first job after I'm A Celebrity - with fellow campmate on Good Morning BritainDuo became close friends while they were in the Australian jungle for the reality show and the former Rak-Su singer will fill in for entertainment editor Richard Arnold.
