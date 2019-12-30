Global  

Cyprus rape claim case: 'It's a very worrying conviction'

BBC News Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Lawyer Michael Polak gives his reaction as a British woman is found guilty of making a false rape claim in Cyprus.
Credit: Euronews English
News video: Cyprus rape claim verdict 'will deter women from reporting violence': Lawyer

Cyprus rape claim verdict 'will deter women from reporting violence': Lawyer 01:39

 Cyprus rape claim verdict 'will deter women from reporting violence': Lawyer

Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis [Video]Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis

Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of fabricating rape claim against 12 Israelis

Teen 'made up' gang rape claim, Cyprus court finds, and now faces jail

Teen 'made up' gang rape claim, Cyprus court finds, and now faces jailA 19-year-old British woman was found guilty Monday of lying about being gang-raped by 12 Israeli men while on a working vacation in Cyprus, and the judge in the...
New Zealand Herald


SteveHeir1

Steve Heir RT @FreeHer4Justice: Cypriot Authorities tourtured this girl for 5months where her health is deteriorating by the day !! They have violate… 1 minute ago

DannaMaor

danaa RT @pghVlELQBO0LPyL: Cyprus rape case: Hints that acquitted Israeli boys have friends in high places | News | The Times / RUMOURS have long… 2 minutes ago

limey1945

roger scott RT @bbcsimonwarr: Amid all the media feeding frenzy over the case of the alleged false rape claim conviction in Cyprus, it’s sobering to re… 8 minutes ago

Labour_Luke

Luke 🇪🇺 💚 🌹 We don't know enough about this case. All details should be in public domain. UK govt must provide whatever legal a… https://t.co/lnwoFvizwt 10 minutes ago

pghVlELQBO0LPyL

🇩🇰 Peter Schwalbe Cyprus rape case: Hints that acquitted Israeli boys have friends in high places | News | The Times / RUMOURS have l… https://t.co/frHEROvSdW 14 minutes ago

Creagh_Fish

Gemma RT @Donal_OKeeffe: This is truly appalling. It seems apparent that Cyprus values its tourism trade more than justice for a 19-year-old rape… 20 minutes ago

FrankieFurbo

Kate Nicholls This is a shocking case. The devastated girl was coerced into making a retraction. She has PTSD and is a victim of… https://t.co/7Mp8SpqUfQ 2 hours ago

rizikaoikonomik

Rizika Oikonomika RT @_Wiesenthal_S_: THE case of a UK teenager facing jail after she was convicted of fabricating a rape claim in Cyprus has triggered a fur… 2 hours ago

