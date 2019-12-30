Global  

Civil partnerships for UK straight couples will be legal from New Year’s Eve

PinkNews Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
From New Year’s Eve, opposite-sex couples in the UK will be able to enter into civil partnerships, an option previously only available to same-sex couples. Tony Blair’s Labour government introduced civil partnerships in 2004 as a segregated form of union for same-sex couples, separate from marriage. The system was...
News video: New Year's Eve celebrations

New Year's Eve celebrations 01:45

 New Year's Eve celebrations

