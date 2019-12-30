Global  

Scientist who edited babies’ genes to make them ‘HIV immune’ jailed for three years

PinkNews Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
He Jiankui, the Chinese scientist who claimed to have created the first ever gene-edited babies, has been jailed for three years. Jiankui sparked a global backlash in November 2018 when he announced the birth of twin girls whose genes had been edited in an attempt to make them immune to HIV. A year on, he …...
News video: China jails 'gene-editing' scientist

China jails 'gene-editing' scientist 01:01

 A Chinese court sentenced a scientist who created the world&apos;s first &apos;gene-edited&apos; babies to three years in prison on Monday. David Doyle reports.

Scientist who edited babies' genes sentenced to three years in prison

Last year, a Stanford-trained scientist stunned the world by revealing that he had created the first genetically-edited babies using the CRISPR/Cas9 tool. Now,...
engadget

Chinese court sentences scientist who 'gene-edited' babies

A Chinese court on Monday sentenced the doctor who claimed to be behind the world’s first gene-edited babies to three years in prison for illegal medical...
France 24 Also reported by •BBC News Reuters Japan Today News24 Independent Al Jazeera CBC.ca Newsmax Seattle Times Sify

