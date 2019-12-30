Grace Fisk: West Ham United Women sign former England Under-20 captain

Occurred on November 18, 2018 / London, United Kingdom Info from Licensor: "I went to London to film a workout video where I lifted women as weights. At the end of the shoot one of the ladies suggested..

Barack Obama Says Women Should Lead All Nations Barack Obama Says Women Should Lead All Nations. The former U.S. president made the comment at a leadership event in Singapore. I’m absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:06Published 2 weeks ago