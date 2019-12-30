Global  

Grace Fisk: West Ham United Women sign former England Under-20 captain

BBC Local News Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
BBC Local News: London -- West Ham United Women sign former England Under-20 captain Grace Fisk from the University of South Carolina.
