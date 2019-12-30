Global  

Fraser Aird: Winger leaves Cove Rangers after gesture at Celtic v Rangers match

BBC Local News Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- Fraser Aird leaves Cove Rangers "with immediate effect" after video footage shows the winger making a gesture towards Celtic fans during Sunday's Old Firm derby.
Fraser Aird issues apology as former Rangers star admits Celtic gesture was 'thoughtless'

Fraser Aird issues apology as former Rangers star admits Celtic gesture was 'thoughtless'The 24-year-old was released by Cove Rangers earlier today and has now apologised for his actions.
Daily Record

Fraser Aird BINNED by Cove Rangers over offensive Celtic gesture

Former Rangers midfielder was pictured making a "w*****r" sign in the away end at Parkhead.
Daily Record

galdo25

Craig Gallacher Fraser Aird: Winger leaves Cove Rangers after gesture at Celtic v Rangers match https://t.co/1lGzqfXBSo 4 hours ago

foshtown

Fosh RT @Tyrone_M_Smith: BBC Sport - Fraser Aird: Winger leaves Cove Rangers after gesture at Celtic v Rangers match https://t.co/V1x6Qw1CfI 4 hours ago

kenkenzobanks

Ken Banks RT @BBCNorthEast: "We expect all of our players to represent our club in the correct manner at all times": Winger Fraser Aird leaves @CoveR… 4 hours ago

Tyrone_M_Smith

Tyrone Smith BBC Sport - Fraser Aird: Winger leaves Cove Rangers after gesture at Celtic v Rangers match https://t.co/V1x6Qw1CfI 4 hours ago

BBCNorthEast

BBC North East Scot "We expect all of our players to represent our club in the correct manner at all times": Winger Fraser Aird leaves… https://t.co/X1xLjRMxnj 4 hours ago

realrosshendry

Ross Hendry Some boy 🤦‍♂️ Fraser Aird: Winger leaves Cove Rangers after gesture at Celtic v Rangers match - https://t.co/ORmdBIVigI 4 hours ago

