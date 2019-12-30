Global  

US national soccer teammates Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger get married

PinkNews Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger, US national soccer players who helped the team achieve its 2019 World Cup victory, got married on Saturday December 27. Harris proposed to Krieger while the pair enjoyed a picnic on Florida’s Clearwater Beach in September last year. As the two posed for a selfie against the sunset, Harris...
