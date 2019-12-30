Global  

Marvel ‘absolutely’ plans to introduce trans and queer characters ‘very soon’

PinkNews Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Marvel boss Kevin Feige has said that there will “absolutely” be more queer and trans characters in the franchise’s upcoming films. Feige appeared at a Q&A event at the New York Film Academy, where he was quizzed on diversity and representation within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). When asked if...
