Facebook finally pulls down ‘false’ ads attacking PrEP

PinkNews Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Facebook has begun to pull down “misleading” adverts targeting users of HIV-preventing PrEP drugs, after strong criticism from HIV charities. A coalition of HIV and LGBT+ groups had sent an open letter earlier this month, warning that Facebook adverts were spreading false information within the LGBT+ community...
