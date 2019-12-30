Global  

Nottingham Forest v Blackburn Rovers (Wed)

BBC Local News Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Preview followed by live coverage of the New Year's Day Championship game between Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers.
The Making of a Tifo: Nottingham Forest's Fans Armistice Day Tribute | The COPA90 Showcase [Video]The Making of a Tifo: Nottingham Forest's Fans Armistice Day Tribute | The COPA90 Showcase

Welcome to the COPA90 Showcase, where we curate our favourite films covering the best of global supporter cultureTo mark Armistice Day 2019, Nottingham Forest Supporters Group, Forza Garibaldi,..

'Emotional' - Nottingham Forest's New Year's Day opponents facing huge injury setback

'Emotional' - Nottingham Forest's New Year's Day opponents facing huge injury setbackNottingham Forest news | The Reds take on Blackburn Rovers at the City Ground in their first match of 2020, and their opponents look to have been dealt a...
Nottingham Post Also reported by •BBC Local News

Blackburn Rovers suffer 'cruel blow' ahead of New Year's Day visit to Nottingham Forest

Blackburn Rovers suffer 'cruel blow' ahead of New Year's Day visit to Nottingham ForestForest host Blackburn just a few days after Wigan visit the City Ground, looking to build on their Boxing Day win at Hull
Nottingham Post Also reported by •BBC Local News

NFFC_live

NottinghamForestLive The latest Forest injury news ahead of #Rovers clash. https://t.co/N9IaS6pAAF #nffc 7 minutes ago

bbcflc

BBC Championship FLC: Nottingham Forest v Blackburn Rovers (Wed) https://t.co/2JoRQ36XLf 25 minutes ago

LancsSocial

Lancashire Social Nottingham Forest v Blackburn Rovers (Wed) https://t.co/3I7FRWk3lM https://t.co/zFLK6mncGu 48 minutes ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Nottingham #Forest v Blackburn Rovers (Wed) - BBC Sport #htafcdotcom 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Premier_League Pls RT https://t.co/q7YpI8eBKi 49 minutes ago

news_spr

SPR Football News And Results Nottingham forest Vs Blackburn Blackburn are unbeaten in 4 trips to the City Ground including 3 victories . Fores… https://t.co/qCRrqSwROA 1 hour ago

NFFC_TT

NottinghamForestTalk Nottingham Forest injury update ahead of New Year's Day clash with Blackburn Rovers #FaceOfForest https://t.co/4xJbo9zqMq 1 hour ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News 'Huge #frustration' - Tony Mowbray provides Blackburn injury update ahead of Nottingham Forest clash - Nottinghamsh… https://t.co/8cU5dg4uEM 2 hours ago

forestlivenews

Forest Live News Nottingham Forest injury update ahead of New Year's Day clash with Blackburn Rovers https://t.co/ee19uBI2bN #NFFC #forest 2 hours ago

