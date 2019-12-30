Global  

Corbyn claims Labour is 'the resistance to Boris Johnson' despite historic election defeat

Independent Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
'We will be on the front line, both in parliament and on the streets,' says outgoing leader
Labour 'red wall' obliterated, voters blame Corbyn and Brexit [Video]Labour 'red wall' obliterated, voters blame Corbyn and Brexit

Electing its first Conservative Member of Parliament since it became two constituencies in 1974, West Bromwich in the Midlands is emblematic of the pro-Brexit shock in Labour heartlands which handed..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:37Published

Jeremy Corbyn to Step Down as Labour Party Leader [Video]Jeremy Corbyn to Step Down as Labour Party Leader

Jeremy Corbyn to Step Down as Labour Party Leader. The socialist leader made the announcement on Friday. after the Labour Party lost a number of seats to the Conservatives in the U.K. General..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published


Corbyn urges Labour to lead 'resistance' to Tories in 2020

London, Dec 31 (IANS) Jeremy Corbyn has urged his Labour Party to lead "the resistance" to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative government over...
Sify

Jeremy Corbyn admits to 'difficult year' in Christmas message after election defeat

Labour leader says he 'didn't succeed' in delivering change and urges party to 'listen and reflect'
Independent

