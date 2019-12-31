Global  

Lead stolen from Madeira Terrace, Brighton, in Christmas raids

The Argus Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
TEN tonnes of lead has been stolen from crumbling seafront arches in a series of Christmas raids.
