DJ Stephen Clements' cryptic tweets spark Radio 2 move speculation

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

Mystery surrounds a series of cryptic tweets posted by Radio Ulster DJ Stephen Clements, which sparked speculation that he may be preparing to take up a role at BBC Radio 2. Mystery surrounds a series of cryptic tweets posted by Radio Ulster DJ Stephen Clements, which sparked speculation that he may be preparing to take up a role at BBC Radio 2. 👓 View full article

