DJ Stephen Clements' cryptic tweets spark Radio 2 move speculation

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
DJ Stephen Clements' cryptic tweets spark Radio 2 move speculationMystery surrounds a series of cryptic tweets posted by Radio Ulster DJ Stephen Clements, which sparked speculation that he may be preparing to take up a role at BBC Radio 2.
Stephen Clements: The homegrown hero and devoted family man who helped shake up local radio

Stephen Clements: The homegrown hero and devoted family man who helped shake up local radioA final message on social media is haunting thousands of fans of Stephen Clements.
Belfast Telegraph

Stephen Clements' final show was full of trademark frolics, fun, chat and tunes

Stephen Clements' final show was full of trademark frolics, fun, chat and tunesStephen Clements was characteristically upbeat when he greeted listeners of his BBC Radio Ulster morning show in what was to be his last programme.
Belfast Telegraph

