Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Low-paid Birmingham workers will soon get pay hike with National Living Wage climbing to £8.72 a hour

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Low-paid Birmingham workers will soon get pay hike with National Living Wage climbing to £8.72 a hourGovernment announced that the National Living Wage, which is the legal pay floor for employees aged 25 and over, will rise from £8.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Minimum Wage Hikes Set to Hit in 2020 [Video]Minimum Wage Hikes Set to Hit in 2020

Nearly half of states have raised their minimum wage, ready to be implemented in 2020. The federal minimum wage, however, remains in place.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:14Published

More US Minimum Wage Hikes Expected in 2020 [Video]More US Minimum Wage Hikes Expected in 2020

More US Minimum Wage Hikes Expected in 2020. With the federal wage remaining unchanged at $7.25/hr for a decade. nearly two dozen U.S. states took matters into their own hands this year. In 2019,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK to raise National Living Wage by 6.2%, finance minister Javid says - The Sun

Britain will increase the National Living Wage, a mandatory minimum wage, by 6.2% to 8.72 pounds per hour from April, finance minister Sajid Javid said in an...
Reuters India

Minimum wage rise: Bosses and trade unions criticise Boris Johnson's 'biggest ever' low pay increase

Wage floor will rise to £8.72 an hour for over-25s – a hike of 51p, or 6.2 per cent – from next April
Independent


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Low-paid Birmingham workers will soon get pay hike with National Living Wage climbing to £8.72 a hour: https://t.co/Jl7oTUuUqn 3 seconds ago

_grahamyoung

Graham Young Low-paid Birmingham workers will soon see a rise in pay. @birmingham_live https://t.co/n3EDPdTctd 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.