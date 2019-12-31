Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Derby County v Barnsley: Wayne Rooney set for Rams debut

BBC Local News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Wayne Rooney could start on his Derby County debut on Thursday when they host Championship strugglers Barnsley.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Cocu confident of Rooney availability

Cocu confident of Rooney availability 03:31

 Speaking after their 2-1 win over Charlton in the Sky Bet Championship, Derby manager Phillip Cocu said that he is confident that the paperwork confirming Wayne Rooney as a Rams player will be completed in time for the Barnsley game.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rooney intent on management after Derby [Video]Rooney intent on management after Derby

Wayne Rooney wants to go into management when his playing days at Derby are over.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:21Published

Rooney raring to go at Derby [Video]Rooney raring to go at Derby

Wayne Rooney has admitted his frustration at not being able to play for Derby. The former Manchester United and England captain is unable to make his debut for the Rams until January, after signing an..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Charlton Athletic dealt huge injury blow ahead of Derby County clash

Charlton Athletic dealt huge injury blow ahead of Derby County clashDerby County news - The Rams take on Charlton Athletic at Pride Park on Monday night as they look to build on Boxing Day's draw Wigan Athletic.
Derby Telegraph Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

Wayne Rooney set for Derby County bow against Barnsley, hints Rams boss Phillip Cocu

Derby manager Phillip Cocu has revealed Wayne Rooney is poised to make his debut for the Championship side against Barnsley later this week after they ended a...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

UKDerbyshire

DerbyshireUK Derbyshire News: Derby County v Barnsley: Wayne Rooney set for Rams debut https://t.co/uKRDOJ6FKu 3 minutes ago

NewsFootball365

Football News #football Derby County v Barnsley: Wayne Rooney set for Rams debut https://t.co/OTIq9w29zL 5 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Derby County v Barnsley: Wayne Rooney set for Rams debut https://t.co/xFxEtvI19p 13 minutes ago

worldfitjapan

バック3フットボール@情報まとめ RT @bbcfoot: Derby County v Barnsley: Wayne Rooney set for Rams debut: https://t.co/NQv1OYvkZW 13 minutes ago

bbcfoot

BBC Football News Derby County v Barnsley: Wayne Rooney set for Rams debut: https://t.co/NQv1OYvkZW 14 minutes ago

footballbbc_com

football-bbc Derby County v Barnsley: Wayne Rooney set for Rams debut https://t.co/QlJ4PEb3MY https://t.co/a1a83H6D0F 16 minutes ago

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: Derby County v Barnsley: Wayne Rooney set for Rams debut https://t.co/y9yUavUdDj 20 minutes ago

chloedale5678

chloe dale RT @BBCLookNorth: Derby County v Barnsley: Wayne Rooney set for Rams debut https://t.co/d0nDuD6yaO 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.