Liverpool v Sheffield United

BBC Local News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Preview followed by live coverage of Thursday's Premier League game between Liverpool and Sheffield United.
News video: Liverpool: Klopp pleased with how new signing Takumi Minamino is settling in

Liverpool: Klopp pleased with how new signing Takumi Minamino is settling in 00:43

 Jurgen Klopp says his new signing Takumi Minamino has settled in well since arriving at Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg. The £7.25million arrival had his first training session with his new team-mates on Tuesday and is not eligible for Thursday's Premier League match at home to Sheffield United...

Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Sheffield United

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to beat Sheffield United without conceding a goal at Anfield on Thursday night. The Reds can complete their Premier League...
The Sport Review Also reported by •BBC Sport

Liverpool fans demand Naby Keita transfer out of club after warm-up injury

Liverpool fans demand Naby Keita transfer out of club after warm-up injuryNaby Keita was named in the Liverpool starting XI to face Sheffield United but has pulled out through injury in the warm-up and replaced by James Milner
Daily Star Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

FinnWonderland

áril RT @TNC_Football: #PL FT: Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United ⚽️ Salah 4’ ⚽️ Mane 64’ #LIVSHU https://t.co/qVPxBwG0SO 1 minute ago

AdmStevens

Adam Stevens Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United: Jurgen Klopp proud of Liverpool players' efforts https://t.co/46TWtMxcCv https://t.co/o6KEqgdgPy 1 minute ago

K_Ban

Kaustav Banerjee RT @sportstarweb: Liverpool beats Sheffield United 2-0 as Jurgen Klopp’s men go unbeaten in the Premier League for a whole year. #LIVSHU 🙌… 2 minutes ago

rjroylfc

Raj RT @Tactical_Times: Liverpool had 1108 touches against Sheffield United. Can't think of too many times that has happened. van Dijk 153 Ale… 2 minutes ago

newsheadlinesng

News Headlines Liverpool defeat Sheffield United to make it a year unbeaten READ MORE https://t.co/wVGvcPXpdZ 3 minutes ago

FinnWonderland

áril RT @SkySportsPL: Liverpool restored their 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United that guar… 3 minutes ago

Legermk

The___Alchemist RT @NBCSportsSoccer: A brilliant post-match interview from Chris Wilder following Liverpool v. Sheffield United 👏 https://t.co/zQFYTXMQHL 3 minutes ago

MattBrownrigg20

MattBrownrigg RT @paddypower: Sheffield United put the ball in the net but it's correctly ruled out for offside. Typical offside rule, helping out Liverp… 3 minutes ago

