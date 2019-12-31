Global  

Eoin Doyle: Bradford City could recall striker from Swindon in January

BBC Local News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
BBC Local News: Wiltshire -- "Conversations are ongoing" over the future of League Two top scorer Eoin Doyle, who is on loan at Swindon Town from Bradford City.
Eoin Doyle: Bradford City recall EFL's top scorer from Swindon loan

BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Bradford City recall the EFL's top goalscorer Eoin Doyle from his loan spell at Swindon Town.
BBC Local News

Bradford recall Doyle from Swindon loan

BBC Local News: Wiltshire -- Bradford City recall the EFL's top goalscorer Eoin Doyle from his loan spell at Swindon Town.
BBC Local News

itwascytronical

rakesh RT @Jason_Mckeown: Eoin Doyle's return to Bradford City could prove the most significant moment of the season https://t.co/gf69pQdMh7 #bcafc 5 minutes ago

Jason_Mckeown

Jason Mckeown Eoin Doyle's return to Bradford City could prove the most significant moment of the season https://t.co/gf69pQdMh7 #bcafc 12 minutes ago

amisha1982

Amisha RT @BBCSport: Eoin Doyle: ✅ Top scorer in the EFL ✅ 23 goals in 22 league games ✅ Scored in 11 consecutive matches this season ...it's m… 17 minutes ago

toddharper27

Todd Harper RT @TotalSportSwin: BREAKING: Bradford City have recalled striker Eoin Doyle from his loan spell at the County Ground. #BCAFC #STFC 33 minutes ago

BenHeaton

Benjamin Heaton RT @bet365: 🥇 Leading goalscorer in Europe 🤯 Directly involved in 52% of Swindon's league goals this season Eoin Doyle has been recalled f… 1 hour ago

toddharper27

Todd Harper RT @TransferCentre9: Luton Town are expected to make bid for Bradford City striker Eoin Doyle who is currently out on loan to Swindon Town… 2 hours ago

kevinmitchell11

Kevin Mitchell RT @_BenWills: Eoin Doyle reports to Bradford City’s training complex #STFC Vive La Resistance 🇫🇷 https://t.co/4ZXqn1nZZj 2 hours ago

duggyday

Douglas Day I can see the end of the season now 🔮 Eoin Doyle 2019/2020 goals scored: Swindon Town (on loan) - 23 Bradford Cit… https://t.co/yAzVb0AxIX 2 hours ago

