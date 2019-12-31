Global  

EastSiders’ Kit Williamson says ‘being unapologetically queer’ takes power from those who want to ‘drag us back to the 50s’

PinkNews Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Kit Williamson spoke to PinkNews about telling authentic queer stories, being a trans ally, and why we have Donald Trump to thank for the current “golden age” of bold and brave LGBT+ representation. In 2012, Kit Williamson filmed the first two episodes of EastSiders in his apartment with a group of friends and...
