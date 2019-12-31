EastSiders’ Kit Williamson says ‘being unapologetically queer’ takes power from those who want to ‘drag us back to the 50s’ Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Kit Williamson spoke to PinkNews about telling authentic queer stories, being a trans ally, and why we have Donald Trump to thank for the current “golden age” of bold and brave LGBT+ representation. In 2012, Kit Williamson filmed the first two episodes of EastSiders in his apartment with a group of friends and... 👓 View full article

