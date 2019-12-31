Global  

Harry and Meghan's Instagram account reaches ten million

The Argus Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
THE DUKE and Duchess of Sussex’s record-breaking social media account has reached another milestone.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: The Only Instagram Account Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Currently Follow

The Only Instagram Account Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Currently Follow 00:31

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly following only one Instagram account at this time.

