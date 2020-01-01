Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Boris Johnson's Living Wage increase pledge blasted for 'shortchanging workers'

Daily Record Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Boris Johnson's Living Wage increase pledge blasted for 'shortchanging workers'An SNP MSP says the rise in the National Living Wage from £8.21 to a minimum of £8.72 per hour falls short of what workers need.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: $15 Minimum Wage Coming To NYC Workers On Jan. 1

$15 Minimum Wage Coming To NYC Workers On Jan. 1 00:31

 An increase in the minimum wage will be coming to New York City fast-food workers on Jan. 1. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Disneyland Workers File Lawsuit Claiming They Aren`t Being Paid a Living Wage [Video]Disneyland Workers File Lawsuit Claiming They Aren`t Being Paid a Living Wage

A group of Disneyland workers has filed a class-action lawsuit claiming the Anaheim resort is violating a 2018 ballot measure by failing to pay its workers a living wage, an accusation that could force..

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Minimum wage rise: Bosses and trade unions criticise Boris Johnson's 'biggest ever' low pay increase

Wage floor will rise to £8.72 an hour for over-25s – a hike of 51p, or 6.2 per cent – from next April
Independent

Low-paid Birmingham workers will soon get pay hike with National Living Wage climbing to £8.72 a hour

Low-paid Birmingham workers will soon get pay hike with National Living Wage climbing to £8.72 a hourGovernment announced that the National Living Wage, which is the legal pay floor for employees aged 25 and over, will rise from £8.21 to £8.72  an hour on...
Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SafariSara

SafariSara 🌎🇪🇺 #FBPE RT @bill_macbeth: While on a screwing holiday he tells us I will give "Almost" Three million of you a 51 pence pay rise "NOTE" The Word "AL… 17 seconds ago

nicky7755

Nicola Forson 🕷🌹FBPE Remainer RT @StrongerStabler: During the GE campaign,Tories promised to raise the Living Wage to £10.50ph. Uncritically,the press are singing the pr… 9 minutes ago

EBoofle

Emma🌹💚 From Discover on Google https://t.co/MCO8LA5O4N 22 minutes ago

bill_macbeth

Bill MacBeth While on a screwing holiday he tells us I will give "Almost" Three million of you a 51 pence pay rise "NOTE" The Wo… https://t.co/9ooN6xJo1d 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.