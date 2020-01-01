Ayia Napa: Mother of convicted Briton backs Cyprus boycott Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The mother of a woman convicted of lying about being raped says she believes Ayia Napa is unsafe. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Briton guilty over Ayia Napa false rape claim A British woman is found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, in July.

BBC News 2 days ago





Tweets about this