The best TV shows coming in 2020 - BBC One, ITV, Channel 4, Netflix, Amazon Prime and more

Total Film Get ready for the year ahead! These are the best new TV shows coming your way in 2020 and beyond… https://t.co/iDyEm474Q4 4 minutes ago Ale This wild card weekend has been some of the best playoff games in a long time. They’re all coming down to the last… https://t.co/2cV55EMwLq 1 hour ago Brett Eldredge⏺ RT @bretteldredge: The Glow LIVE tour kicks off tonight in Nashville, there are still some tickets available in a few cities! If you're com… 2 hours ago Ryan Volkman RT @AaronQuinn716: I think out of all the guys coming up as FA's this year, Shaq put the best argument to be brought back on film. IMO, he… 3 hours ago Aaron Quinn I think out of all the guys coming up as FA's this year, Shaq put the best argument to be brought back on film. IMO… https://t.co/oajicN53iY 3 hours ago Tommy O'brien I didn’t watch the game today and decided to work. I had a feeling this was coming. Hence me not arsed on getting b… https://t.co/H2J2RnoO7Y 4 hours ago Megan Black Be Prepared to Binge These Netflix Shows Coming in 2020 #netflix https://t.co/01JLY0HIgu 5 hours ago Mike Tyler 249 days till Patriots football, but there will be 70 of the best Patriots Unfiltered shows coming up. Lets go!!!… https://t.co/qRjViGd1bk 5 hours ago