New Year's Eve: London fireworks celebrate start of 2020

BBC News Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Some 12,000 fireworks lit up the UK capital's skyline to usher in the start of the new decade.
News video: Fireworks light up New Year's Eve in Asia

Fireworks light up New Year's Eve in Asia 01:15

 Fireworks and lights danced across Asia as countries across the continent rang in 2020.

New Year: New Yorkers bring in 2020 in style [Video]New Year: New Yorkers bring in 2020 in style

Fireworks popped and confetti dropped as throngs of revellers cheered the start of 2020 in New York City's Times Square. In one of the globe's most-watched New Year's Eve spectacles, the crowd counted..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Happy New Year 2020: Watch how the world ushered in the new decade | OneIndia News [Video]Happy New Year 2020: Watch how the world ushered in the new decade | OneIndia News

The world ushered in the new year 2020 and a new decade at midnight. Spectacular fireworks and laser shows lit up famous landmarks across the world. From Sydney to New York, festive scenes thrilled..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fireworks display dropped to protect seabirds

Fireworks display dropped to protect seabirdsOamaru's New Year's Eve celebrations will not include fireworks this year, Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher says.Yet, while the Waitaki District Council received...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •SBS

Sydney New Year's Eve 2019 fireworks

Sydney New Year's Eve 2019 - Sydney celebrates the end of 2019 with colour and extravagance.
The Age


