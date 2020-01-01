Global  

Stanwell crash: Three dead after HGV collides with car on New Year's Eve

BBC Local News Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: London -- Two men and a woman were killed 20 minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve.
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: Family-Friendly New Year's Eve Celebrations Throughout New Jersey

Family-Friendly New Year's Eve Celebrations Throughout New Jersey 01:42

 Cleve Bryan reports.

