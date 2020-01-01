Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

First mixed-sex civil partnerships take place

BBC News Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Rob Collingbourne and Ann Bodkin became civil partners in one of the first mixed-sex ceremonies.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: First mixed-sex civil partnerships takes place

First mixed-sex civil partnerships takes place 00:53

 Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan, who won a legal bid at the Supreme Court in 2018 for the right to have a civil partnership instead of a marriage, have become one of the first couples to tie the knot in a civil ceremony. The couple were accompanied by their two children.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The first mixed-sex civil partnerships [Video]The first mixed-sex civil partnerships

Rebecca Steinfeld and Charles Keidan tied the knot at a registry office five years after their battle for equality began.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:08Published

One of UK’s first mixed sex civil partnership ceremonies [Video]One of UK’s first mixed sex civil partnership ceremonies

The registrar of one of the UK’s first mixed sex civil partnerships, who married the country’s first same sex couple, described today&apos;s moment as &apos;simple but historic&apos;...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Civil partnerships: First mixed-sex unions take place

BBC Local News: London -- Rob Collingbourne and Ann Bodkin became civil partners in one of the first mixed-sex ceremonies.
BBC Local News

Civil partnerships: 'We're making history, baby'

Rob Collingbourne and Ann Bodkin became civil partners in one of the first mixed-sex ceremonies.
BBC News


Tweets about this

BBCLondonNews

BBC London After 30 years of being together, Rob Collingbourne and Ann Bodkin are officially civil partners https://t.co/ure3Q5teEU 46 minutes ago

AbigailSims1

Abigail Sims Civil partnerships: 'We're making history, baby' https://t.co/Ps1zJmbwcE 55 minutes ago

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' Civil partnerships: 'We're making history, baby' https://t.co/6qHNQoHOkO 1 hour ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Civil partnerships: First mixed-sex unions take place After 30 years of being together, Rob Collingbourne and An… https://t.co/zAeA266ArZ 1 hour ago

100glitterstars

Graham Lambert RT @BelTel: Are you planning on entering into a civil partnership in Northern Ireland next year? Get in touch at digital.editorial@belfastt… 1 hour ago

bowgroup

Bow Group This should have happened years ago, instead of #samesexmarriage #Civilpartnerships: First mixed-sex unions to tak… https://t.co/CfaQiiGlhV 2 hours ago

ChronLaw

ChronLAW Legal News Civil partnerships: First mixed-sex unions take place - BBC News - https://t.co/42wSXLPYD5 3 hours ago

gabrielle37

Lesley Ellis (Lewis) 🕷#IstandwithJoanne RT @Tactical_blonde: Great news for #equality 💐now it is time to correct the injustice done to 3.8m #50swomen who purely due to #gender we… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.