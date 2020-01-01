Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Chelsea 1

Brighton and Hove News Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Albion are a little unlucky to trailing at half time as the teams are separated by a Ceaser Azpillicueta goal. Chelsea haven’t had many clear cut chances since The Seagulls have a had a succession of corners and in the final few minutes Leandro Trossard saw a great shot pushed away by Kepa in the Ch...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Half time with Hodges- Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Bournemouth 0

Thanks Albion lead through a Ali Jahanbakhsh goal. The Iranian scored in the third minute, his first at the Amex Neal Maupay and Jahanbakhsh again have had...
Brighton and Hove News

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Chelsea: Frank Lampard says Blues not ruthless enough

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says his side failed to make the most of their chances in their 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion.
BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Half #time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Chelsea 1 - Brighton and Hove News #OfficialBHAFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿… https://t.co/YgOamF6tZI 2 hours ago

ddwoodring

Steelers Don @DavidMTodd I 'd avoid putting the ball in Hodges hands until I had to. Go into half time down 2. Remember I'd get… https://t.co/2iCD4aDESc 3 days ago

daflyondawall

Ho Ho Ho Now I Have A Railgun Too Just enough time in the 1st half for Hodges to screw the team with ball security issues. #Steelers 3 days ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Half #time with Hodges – Tottenham Hotspur 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - Brighton and Hove News #OfficialBHAFC… https://t.co/atmFFDYdlA 4 days ago

CoolSussex

Cool Sussex RT @bhcitynews: Albion: Half time with Hodges- Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Bournemouth 0 https://t.co/tJfpzHtb5F 4 days ago

bhcitynews

Brighton & Hove News Albion: Half time with Hodges- Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Bournemouth 0 https://t.co/tJfpzHtb5F 4 days ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Half #time with Hodges- Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Bournemouth 0 - Brighton and Hove News #OfficialBHAFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿… https://t.co/ANhMbH1Qnl 4 days ago

CoolSussex

Cool Sussex RT @bhcitynews: Albion: Half time with Hodges – Tottenham Hotspur 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1 https://t.co/OGfSJwgx67 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.