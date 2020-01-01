Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Northern Ireland welcomes first babies of 2020 with Pixie Troupe born to sound of New Year fireworks

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Northern Ireland welcomes first babies of 2020 with Pixie Troupe born to sound of New Year fireworksJust two minutes into 2020 Northern Ireland welcomed its first new arrival as little Pixie Troupe entered the world at The Ulster Hospital Maternity unit in Dundonald.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Meet First Babies Born In NYC In 2020

Meet First Babies Born In NYC In 2020 00:47

 Two New York City hospitals say they welcomed the city's first babies born in 2020 at the stroke of midnight.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sunny, mild New Year’s Day [Video]Sunny, mild New Year’s Day

Sunny, mild New Year’s Day

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:27Published

The first Canadians to ring in the New Year, St. John's fireworks [Video]The first Canadians to ring in the New Year, St. John's fireworks

Fireworks celebrations from St John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Credit: Pelmorex Media     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | New Year fireworks, smoke and tear gas as decade begins with a bang

Smoke-choked Sydney ushered in the New Year with a huge fireworks display while police in Hong Kong fired tear gas at protesters, as crisis clouded some of the...
News24

Community Rescue Service carries out 20 searches since Christmas day with two in early hours of new year

Community Rescue Service carries out 20 searches since Christmas day with two in early hours of new yearThe Community Rescue Service (CRS) has carried out 20 search operations helping Northern Ireland's most vulnerable people since Christmas day - with two in the...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

BelTel

Belfast Telegraph RT @jmarkb1971: Northern Ireland welcomes first babies of 2020 with Pixie Troupe born to sound of New Year fireworks https://t.co/d8ZJKpkfe9 41 minutes ago

jmarkb1971

Mark Bain Northern Ireland welcomes first babies of 2020 with Pixie Troupe born to sound of New Year fireworks https://t.co/d8ZJKpkfe9 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.