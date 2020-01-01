Northern Ireland welcomes first babies of 2020 with Pixie Troupe born to sound of New Year fireworks

Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Just two minutes into 2020 Northern Ireland welcomed its first new arrival as little Pixie Troupe entered the world at The Ulster Hospital Maternity unit in Dundonald. Just two minutes into 2020 Northern Ireland welcomed its first new arrival as little Pixie Troupe entered the world at The Ulster Hospital Maternity unit in Dundonald. 👓 View full article

