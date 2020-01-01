Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kate Middleton tells fan she 'really shouldn't have worn' outfit

Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Kate Middleton tells fan she 'really shouldn't have worn' outfitKate Middleton looked gorgeous in a heavy grey Catherine Walker coat, matching her accessories with Princess Charlotte, but she wished she had opted for something else.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Kate Middleton And Prince William Wake Up Every Day To George’s Favorite Song

Kate Middleton And Prince William Wake Up Every Day To George’s Favorite Song 01:05

 Prince William and Kate Middleton wake up every day to Prince George’s favorite song not necessarily because they want to, but because their son is obsessed with it. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince William Launches Prize Initiative to ‘Repair the Earth’ [Video]Prince William Launches Prize Initiative to ‘Repair the Earth’

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently announced their decade-long initiative to reward environmentalist “visionaries”.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published

Kate Middleton: Why Does The Princess Always Have Band-Aids On Her Fingers? [Video]Kate Middleton: Why Does The Princess Always Have Band-Aids On Her Fingers?

Kate Middleton: Why Does The Princess Always Have Band-Aids On Her Fingers?

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kate Middleton admits regret over Christmas Day outfit in six-word admission to fan

Kate Middleton admits regret over Christmas Day outfit in six-word admission to fanKate married Prince William back in 2011, and the pair share three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis
Tamworth Herald

Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II Were Almost Twinning at Sunday Church Service

Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II got the Sunday church service fashion memo as they celebrated the start of 2020 together in style. Both wore plum outfits...
E! Online


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.